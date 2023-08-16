BARTLESVILLE, Okla. − Phillips 66 is laying off about 100 employees from the Phillips 66 Operations and Innovations Center in Bartlesville.
Phillips Senior Advisor Al Ortiz says the petroleum giant is shifting roles for about 430 job roles across the company. As part of that shift, some employees will be laid off whiles others will take on new roles at Phillips 66.
Ortiz said in Bartlesville, these changes apply to groups in Controllers, International Finance and Procurement Operations.
"Locally, approximately 100 employees will be released after a transition period," Ortiz said adding that the transition will happen in 2024
Phillips 66 has long been Bartlesville's largest employer.
Ortiz said that Phillips 66 is committed to the fair treatment and respect of the employees throughout this transition.
"Phillips 66 remains one of the largest employers in Bartlesville, an area that is an essential part of the company's history and legacy. It continues to be a valuable location for Phillips 66's Business Operations and Innovation Center organizations, which provide essential support to the company."