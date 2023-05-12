Philcade building pop-up brings history of International Petroleum Exposition to life

TULSA, Okla. — In October, Tulsa will mark its 100-year-anniversary of the inaugural International Petroleum Exposition (IPE) that help put Tulsa on the map as the oil capitol of the world.
To mark the occasion, Jeffrey Tanenhaus with “Tulsa Tours” has created a pop-up history display inside the Philcade building in downtown Tulsa.
FOX23 got a firsthand look of the walk-through history lesson which launched on Thursday, May 11.
Tanenhaus said the idea came about because when he gives tours in downtown Tulsa, there’s a lot of interest in the city’s oil history.
His tunnel tours end inside the Philcade building, so he said setting up the display in the lobby windows just made sense.
“This is in a landmark from Waite Phillips, an oil man,” Tanenhaus noted when asked about the significance of the Philcade. “I think Tulsa needs to better represent its industrial heritage.”
Tanenhaus did all his own research, creating the large pop-up display which spans from October of 1923 through the late 1970s.
We asked him about the inaugural event which he described as a carnival-like atmosphere.
“It was held in downtown Tulsa, and it was a bit of a machinery bazaar,” he noted. “They had oil and gas suppliers and exhibitors showing all kinds of machinery and oil field equipment.”
Tanenhaus said Tulsa has always been a startup city, and the IPE went on to become the world’s largest trade show.
Of note is the construction of Expo Square in 1966 to host the International Petroleum Exposition, along with the addition of a permanent display of the Driller.
“By 1966, they wanted something more permanent,” he said. “Mid Continent Supply Company donated this giant Golden Driller that we know and love who's standing outside of what was then the new IPE building.”
The pop-up display is free and open to the public. For more information on the pop-up display of the International Petroleum Exposition, click here.