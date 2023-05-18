Philbrook Museum of Art receives $10 million gift for major new feature

TULSA, Okla. —The Philbrook Museum of Art received a $10 million donation Foundation to build a major new feature at the Philbrook Gardens.
On Thursday, Philbrrok Museum announced the $10 million gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation to build a 6,000-square-foot pavilion and a 2,000-square-foot covered pavilion.
The gift is the first significant capital gift in seventeen years and is expected to allow for more attendees, programming and events at the museum.
The Tandy gift will also allow Philbrook to enhance the campus, adding new lighting, accessible pathways, much-needed infrastructure like restrooms and updated security measures to more safely and efficiently use the outer edges of the property.
FOX23 spoke with CEO and President of Philbrook Museum Scott Stulen on the newest addition to the museum's garden.
"This is really going to change a lot of the ability of different types of programming that we can do out in the space. It's going to support different amenities," said Stulen.
The pavilion will feature amenities and space for education classes, daily activities and rental events.
"People are really excited to have new additions to the gardens and enhance the overall experience," said Stulen.
Construction is set to begin this summer, with a planned groundbreaking at the end of 2023 and an estimated completion of Spring 2025.
