TULSA, Okla. − A petition has been created to prevent a national monument from erecting in Greenwood, at least until more ideas have been discussed.
This, as Greenwood advocates continue to push for the national recognition.
"We don't want to lose the progress we've had," said Greenwood Advisory Board Member Angela Chambers.
Chambers said the Federal Government is trying to pass legislation to put the national monument on Greenwood, which would take away some of the land on Black Wall Street.
However, before that land is taken from Greenwood's business owners and stakeholders, Chambers wants to hear any thoughts and concerns from locals.
"It's the land they want, and the money that comes with it being a national monument," said Chambers. "It would be great to work with the Federal Government, but there needs to be discussions with stakeholders as well."
Chambers worries that the Federal Government could own a historical building in Greenwood.
You can sign the petition here.