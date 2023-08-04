Person shot in north Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a person was shot Friday afternoon in north Tulsa.
Police said they believe the shooter to be a woman in her 50s or 60s and the victim to be a man in his 50s or 60s.
Officers believe the shooter and the victim knew each other but their relationship is currently unknown.
Police said they are investigating the shooting in a neighborhood near West 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard.
Officers said the victim was transferred to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Police said they are still searching for the woman.