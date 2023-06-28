PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — Video is showing a Payne County game warden jump into water to save a 1-year-old girl from drowning.
Oklahoma Game Wardens posted the video to social media, which shows the rescue at Lake Carl Blackwell in Stillwater on Father's Day.
The video shows the girl fall off a dock and the post said she immediately started sinking in the lake. Game Warden Josey Branch threw his life jacket, with a camera attached to it, on the ground and dove into the water.
The child's father also jumped in, and the two quickly rescued her. She is expected to be OK.