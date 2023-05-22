Photos: Pawnee ranch announces birth of 4th bison calf
The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum announced the birth of their fourth bison calf, a bull named Edmond. Take a look at the other calves born at the ranch this season.
Edmond is the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum's fourth bison calf of the season and first bull calf.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum
Ora is the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum's first calf born this season.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum
Baby bison Ora feeds during the golden hour.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum
Ora is seen out with one of the new calves.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum
Lillian is the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum's second calf born this season.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum
Bessie is the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum's third calf born this season.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum
The ranch said its other three calves are all females.
The first calf, Ora, was named by contest winners, but the other two females, Lillian and Bessie, as well as Edmond, were all named at random. The ranch said it has a list of popular baby names from 1910 and a random number generator picks the names from the list.