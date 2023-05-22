Edmond

Edmond is the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum's fourth bison calf of the season and first bull calf.

PAWNEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch announced the birth of its fourth bison calf on Saturday.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum said its first bull calf of the season was born. The ranch named the calf Edmond.

The ranch said its other three calves are all females.

The first calf, Ora, was named by contest winners, but the other two females, Lillian and Bessie, as well as Edmond, were all named at random. The ranch said it has a list of popular baby names from 1910 and a random number generator picks the names from the list.

