Found cows

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are looking for the owners of several cattle and a donkey found in Pawnee County.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they got a call about cattle found in the area of 5600 and 35700 roads.

PCSO said a bull and a couple of Jersey cows with calves have been on the property for more than a week. They also shared a picture of a donkey on the property.

PCSO said all the animals are gentle. If they belong to you or you know who they belong to, please contact PCSO at 918-762-2565.

