STILLWATER, Okla. — The Special Olympics have returned to Stillwater for their summer games.
Laci Holladay’s son Dakota competed in the games.
"It was different this year, because normally we're in a stadium," Holladay said. "And, this time we were behind a fence, so it was kinda difficult to be able to see everything. But, it was still worth it."
She said in previous years, family and friends were seated in stadium bleachers and had better access to seeing the athletes and cheering them on.
"Well you're up above, so you can see down. And, you know, you're kinda spread out, where you're not going to have people sitting here yelling, and your athlete can't hear that you're yelling for them," Holladay said.
But this year, they've been asked to watch from behind perimeter fences.
I've heard from other families who say they weren't able to see or capture their athlete's big moment.
Michelle Black with the Special Olympics said the problem stems from stadium renovations.
"Oklahoma State has told us they're working on the stadium, on the seating, redoing the seating, just repairing some things that need to be repaired, you know, over time, you know, buildings were out over time and they need to be fixed," Black said.
Black is grateful that Oklahoma State University still hosted the summer games with construction ongoing.
She asked families to have patience with the situation.
"We can't control things, but we are here for the athletes. We want to make sure that our number one priority is that they get to do their activities," Black said. "And we know they want to see them do their activities. Just at times like this, have to just be patient."
Black said the stadium could be undergoing renovations for the next year or so, but everything should return to normal after the stadium renovations are finished.