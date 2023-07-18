TULSA, Okla. − Keeping kids cool is important while Tulsa remains under an excessive heat warning. It’s also important to check in on friends and family who are chronically ill or elderly.
On Tuesday, FOX23 News talked with an emergency physician about what to be on the lookout for when it comes to heat exhaustion. We also met some families who are doing their best to keep their kids cool and entertained this week.
From splashing water, to spraying water, it’s all about keeping cool for the families we spoke with at the splashpad at Chandler Park in Tulsa.
“We’re here to cool off and burn some energy,” explained mom Ashley Ferguson.
The kids we spoke with say the big slide is the big draw out here.
“I like going really fast on that slide, and it’s my favorite thing to do,” Joseph Storer explained.
“It’s like really fun and it cools you off fast,” said Khloe Johnson.
Taking breaks in the heat of the day is a good idea according to emergency physician Jeff Johnson with Hillcrest Medical Center. He advises against physical exertion outdoors at that time.
FOX23 spoke with mom and son Ashli and Samuel Buswell at Tuesday morning’s “Beat the Heat” event at the Gathering Place. This week’s lesson focused on how to filter water using cotton balls, sand, gravel, and charcoal.
The two came prepared with bottles of water and plenty of sunscreen.
The event, which is only held in the morning, allows families the chance to learn something before heading back inside in the afternoon.
If you do end up spending too much time outside, Dr. Johnson describes what heat exhaustion looks like:
“You may start getting dizzy, maybe feeling lightheaded, feeling just kind of generally weak, you may be having some headache,” he said. He said you could also experience nausea and diarrhea.
Heat stroke, on the other hand, is a medical emergency:
“The skin would be hot, now we’re talking about confusion, maybe pass out, seizure
and that can even progress to you know coma, death.”
To avoid heat exhaustion, or worse, Dr. Johnson said it’s important to take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and try to get inside where there’s air conditioning available.