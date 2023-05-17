ROGER COUNTY, Okla. — Paper dolls are being used again in Rogers County to bring awareness for the need for advocates for children in foster care.
CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is getting ready to launch it’s second Cherish the Children Paper Doll Project fundraiser. The event will give businesses and individuals a chance to sponsor a doll that they will dress up.
Organizations can name and dress the paper dolls with real clothing sized for young children. At the end of the program, the clothing and the doll are both donated to foster children through CASA, which stands for Court Approved Special Advocates.
The dolls will be displayed in businesses during the month of June.
The fundraiser is an effort to raise awareness for the need for CASA advocates for children navigating the foster care system and to raise money to help pay for their training.
Mark Ogle, with CASA of Northeast Oklahoma, said there is a shortage of trained adults who are willing to volunteer their time to serve as advocates for this important role.
The fundraiser also brings attention to the need for foster families in Northeast Oklahoma.
For more information reach out to Mark Ogle at mark@casaneok.org.