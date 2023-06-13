MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS. − Two people are in custody after a two-day police chase ended in Montgomery County, Kansas.
Deputies in neighboring Elk County, Kansas requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office last Thursday. Elk County deputies were chasing a car stolen out of Sedgewick County.
Deputies said Devon Simmons was driving the stolen car.
The pursuit eventually crossed into Montgomery County, but deputies eventually lost sight of Simmons. The stolen car was later recovered in a field.
The next day, an ATV was reported stolen in an area where last night's pursuit ended. A deputy saw the ATV, which was driven by Simmons and a unknown woman.
Simmons and the woman, later identified as Jewel Simmons, told the deputy where the keys to the stolen car were.
Both were taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. They face charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of stolen property, and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.