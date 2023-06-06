OWASSO, Okla. − A group of senior citizens is practicing their throws for the first time, competing in cornhole for the senior games’ national competition.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, a group of nearly two dozen senior citizens pile into the Owasso Community Center.
With bags in hand, Leslie Mullins and Donna Best are quite the duo in whatever they do. Especially when it comes to the game.
“It’s a nice workout as you can see. You see my muscle, you want to feel it,” Best teased.
“These seniors they love it, they want to come in a check it out and then they’re here the next time,” said Mullins who also coaches.
What started as a way to get those 55 and older more active and sociable became a competition. For the first time at the Senior Games, cornhole is a competitive sport. Rob Cartwright says he has bowled his entire life, and now he’s trying this.
“It’s a little different throwing a bag than a ball,” said Cartwright.
He says his wife got him involved in the game. The Senior Adult Coordinator says it’s a silly game with a big meaning. You’re never too old.
“Getting older doesn’t mean being old. Being active is what keeps you young at heart,” said Jean Patterson.
They’ll be practicing all summer long getting ready for nationals this fall at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.
“It is so much fun. And start practicing cause we are really getting good,” said Mullins and Best.