OWASSO, Okla. — Students in Owasso are back in class for the first day of school.
Owasso Public Schools (OPS) is welcoming nearly 10,000 students into the classroom Thursday.
For the first time, the district is offering before- and after-school care at all nine of its elementary schools, called OPS SPARK. Kids can be dropped off in the morning as early as 7 a.m., and can be picked up in the evening as late as 6 p.m.
OPS Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates said before- and after-school care is something they've needed for a long time, not only for parents, but also for teachers in the district with kids.
"It's been extremely positive. [We're] so grateful we've been able to start this and get this going for our staff and our community," said Coates.
After care is also an option for middle school students and will be available at the Owasso 6th Grade Center. Cost for care is about $345 per month. There is a lower rate if a family qualifies for free or reduced lunches.
OPS is also implementing more security on its campuses this year. Armed security officers will be seen at the seventh grade center, eighth grade center, high school east campus and high school west campus.
Eventually the district plans to hire a fifth armed security officer for the sixth grade center. The existing three school resource officers will now rotate among the elementary schools.
OPS also installed security cameras and distributed I.D. badges to staff that must be used to get into any school building.
Coates said adding the extra security has been in talks for some time.
"It's actually been on our radar or something that we've wanted to do the last couple of years," said Coates. "With everything you hear on the news, safety concerns around the country ... school shootings that sort of thing, we just know it's a concern and we want to do everything we can to keep our students and faculty safe."
Coates said the district also works with the Owasso Police Department on active shooter drills.
Tulsa Public Schools and Jenks Public Schools also go back to school Thursday.