OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police have arrested two men accused of making more than 50 fake IDs that used real peoples information.
Officers say they got the information from employment applications.
Police say they think could have been using door cards from hotels and painting them to make them look like IDs.
Lieutenant Nick Boatman of Owasso Police says they arrested two people suspected of making the fake ID's.
"They admitted to everything and everything being that they had over 50 peoples fake identifications fake ids made up and just buckets worth of personal information about all these people," said Boatman.
He says officers were called out to the WeStreet Credit Union on north Owasso expressway when a man tried to take a loan and one of the tellers spotted his ID was fake.
Officers say when they were called to the credit union they then checked a vehicle out in the parking lot and found fake ids with peoples personal information and other evidence
"They found ID making equipment printers that you can move around different kind of paints and different kind of razor blades that you cut ID's with. So, it was a pretty big operation," said Boatman.
"Like an accordion style folder full of peoples information people that we contacted later that we later who had no idea how their information had come into contact with these people. We’re talking their addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, email addresses. A lot of it came from employment verification forms that we found in the car," said Boatman.
Police then arrested Sean Stephens and Kevin Cyrus.
"It looked like a lot of these same people applied at one specific place had turned in these information sheets somebody was on the inside that gave these people this information," said Boatman.
Boatman is warning employers to be careful who they trust with personal information.
"We would put the message to employers, if you’re going to have someone in charge of this very personal information it needs to be somebody credible and somebody with a lot of trust," said Boatman.
Police are praising the actions of the bank teller saying she did the right thing by calling them.
Owasso Police says they have contacted around nineteen of the victims and are going to speak to the others.
"Last count of the 50 or 60 victims we have on this case I think the officers have made contact with nineteen of them so far and we still have emails and phone calls out to the rest of them but these people had no idea how their information got in these peoples hands," said Boatman.