Owasso and Jenks urge residents to take care of debris while disposal is free
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
It's important to think ahead and plan when facing these types of challenges, says MD Franklin. She has three examples of what patients can do to keep their medications at a safe temperature w… Read MoreMedication management during unexpected power outages
A woman is in custody after Tulsa police say she bashed in a windshield in a gas station parking lot. Read MoreTulsa woman arrested, accused of destroying windshield while victims were inside
It may be inconvenient to have a tree on your roof while you wait for a tree removal service to remove it but the experts say doing it yourself could cause you to crush your foot, lose the who… Read MoreTree removal services offer advice while waiting for service
Residents in Owasso and Jenks are urged by the officials over seeing green waste disposal to take care of their debris removal now while it is free. Read MoreOwasso and Jenks urge residents to take care of debris while disposal is free
The American Red Cross of Oklahoma is working with partners after Sunday’s storms to get food to those who need it. Read MoreVolunteers work to distribute food to those who lost power during storms
Some storm victims and state leaders say they’re upset about how long it took the state to declare a an emergency after Sunday’s destructive storm that tore up much of Tulsa, and wish the Gove… Read MoreStorm victims, state leaders upset over delay in emergency declaration, absence of governor
Tulsans started lining up around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to drop off their waste and debris following the weekend's storms. Read MoreTulsans wait hours to dump storm debris, trees
A federal appeals court has overturned the sexual abuse convictions of an Oklahoma man at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal… Read MoreConvictions of man at center of tribal sovereignty ruling have been reversed
Emergency food boxes will be available to pick up Wednesday at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Read MoreFood Bank of Eastern Oklahoma hosting food giveaway
As the city continues to restore power and clean up tree limbs, thousands of USA gymnasts are in Tulsa for the USA Championship competition. Talk about poor timing. Read MoreUSA gymnastic champs 'stick their landings' amidst Tulsa's severe wind storm and aftermath
Those who had to throw away their food due to a power outage, can ask for SNAP reimbursement within 10 days of the food loss. Read MoreNeed to replace your SNAP benefits after the storm? Here’s how
A majority of the gift — $63.7 million — will go toward student scholarships. Read MoreOSU receives a $120 million gift from T. Boone Pickens Foundation
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 94 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat advisory for today has been cancelled as a thunderstorm complex has provided some temporary heat relief to the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Member of a large drug ring being released from federal prison
-
Broken Arrow man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter
-
Grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor arrested for "Desecration of a Human Corpse"
-
City of Tulsa releases storm recovery update
-
QuikTrip clerk asks friend to rob store so he could "go home early"