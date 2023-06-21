Owasso and Jenks urge residents to take care of debris while disposal is free
TULSA, Okla. -- Residents in Owasso and Jenks are urged by the officials over seeing green waste disposal to take care of their debris removal now while it is free.
 
FOX23 stopped by the green waste sites in Owasso and Jenks that have been opened up to residents since Sunday's storms and the supervisors over both sites said residents who have more than two bundles need to take advantage of the green waste disposal sites while they are open.
 
Waiting could mean the site closes and removal and disposal would then be up to them and at their own expense as soon as next week.
 
The sites may not be as big as the City of Tulsa's site on the south side of Tulsa International Airport, but they are just as busy. The Jenks and Owasso sites are checking for proof of residency and they have turned away contractors and people who live out of their city limits.
 
In Jenks, some elderly residents have been hitching rides with contractors removing their debris so they can show proof the debris came from the home of a Jenks resident.
 
In Owasso and Jenks, residents are having some of their debris picked up curbside as long as they bundle and tie it together properly and it meets the city's size requirements.
 
If it is too big, the truck will not be able to haul it away.
 
In Owasso, the green waste site is at the industrial park on East 5th and South Main. In Jenks, the site is south of the Reasor's grocery store on South Elm. 

