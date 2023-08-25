UPDATE | 8/25/2023 | 7:40 p.m.: According to PSO, all power has been restored as of 7:35 p.m. this evening.
TULSA, Okla. -- Wayne Green with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) confirms that around 3:31 p.m. a car hit one of its poles around 81st and Hudson, "initially causing an outage for 3,400 customers."
Since then PSO crews have been working to find other sources of power and restore electricity the thousands of customers affected.
According to the PSO map, there are now 1,634 customers without power.
The estimated restoration time is 7:00 p.m.