Artificial intelligence, or simply known as AI, is changing how the world operates.
“AI’s beyond mere mortals’ imagination. They’re just able to do this at a faster pace, quicker than we humans can make our brains work,” said Dr. Belinda Biscoe, Senior Associate Vice President for Outreach and College of Continuing Education at the University of Oklahoma.
In partnership with Fullstack Academy, OU is launching two new programs involving AI. It’s the first time either have had these particular boot camps that start at the end of July.
“Students will have practical and theoretical machine learning with hands on application,” said Biscoe.
The programs are designed to help prepare for the future of AI jobs.
“We want to bring more industry here; we want to bring more people to our state. Oklahoma is, sadly, a well-kept secret," said Biscoe. "We want the cat out of the bag. It’s a great place to live and we want to create opportunities and a workforce that attracts businesses and other people here.”
The job demand for AI jobs is climbing. Biscoe said research shows in Oklahoma there are more than 2,300 AI job-related openings with entry level positions starting at $80,000 per year. She said having people here ready for those jobs is key.
“We can really continue to push the workforce issue and enhance the workforce as a way to get businesses and industry here that really care about having a workforce able to jump into these roles,” said Biscoe.
To enroll for the program, you must be 18 and have a high school diploma. They’re looking for anyone who has a high interest in calculous or higher math courses. The deadline is the July 25. You can apply for online or part-time boot camp here.