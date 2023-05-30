OSU mourns the loss of chemistry professor after tragic crash

FALMOUTH, Maine — Oklahoma State University (OSU) is mourning the loss of one of its chemistry professors who died in a tragic car crash.
On Tuesday, OSU confirmed Dr. Allen Apblett died in a head-on collision on Memorial Day in Maine.
Dr. Apblett taught at OSU for more than 25 years.
"The Cowboy family mourns the loss of Dr. Allen Apblett. He served the university's chemistry department for over 25 years, cementing a legacy of scholarship and inspiring countless students. A distinguished fellow of the American Chemical Society, the National Academy of Inventors and the American Ceramic Society," said an OSU press release.
Dr. Apblett was published over one-hundred times and holds multiple patents and awards that have made lasting contributions to the chemistry field.