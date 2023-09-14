STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State University's (OSU) Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity will be holding a stem cell registration drive inspired by 13-year-old Pike Peterson who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia.
Pike's brother Phillip Peterson is attending OSU. Hayden Stone has known Phillip since high school.
“Phillip is one of my really good friends. I’ve known Pike for years. I remember him running around at football games,” said Hayden.
Loved ones say that Pike loves cooking and his dream is to be a chief.
“His mother just got over lymphoma," said Hayden.
Hayden says that Pike desperately needs a stem cell/bone marrow transplant. But first, they have to find a match.
"There is a 10% chance you match with someone but for his specific type of leukemia, only 4 in 10 people find matches," said Hayden.
Hayden and the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity will be holding a stem cell drive hoping to find a match for Pike.
The fraternity will be performing oral swabbing outside the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter house from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Organizers say that the process takes no longer than five minutes. Then, the sample gets sent to a lab.
Hayden adds that if you are a match and you agree to become a donor, the experience involves going in for a procedure where they draw your blood out and then it goes back in.
“You sit down and watch movies,” says Hayden.
If the samples aren’t a match for Pike, they could potentially be a match for someone else.
If you are interested in giving a swab to see if you are a potential match, you are invited to the Pi Kappa Alpha lawn at 1015 West University in Stillwater.
Hayden says there will be a second location to give a swab sample on Saturday, September 16. You can go to 1323 South Western Road in Stillwater from 9:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“If Pike doesn’t find a match, the likelihood of him surviving is very slim,” said Hayden. “I don’t want my friend losing his little brother.”