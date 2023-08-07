OSU celebrating summer's end with free school supplies at Back to School Bash

TULSA, Okla. − Oklahoma State University (OSU) is hosting a Back to School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will take place in parking lot C on the westside of the downtown Tulsa OSU campus. Parking is available in lots A, B, D and E.
Tulsa area families and students entering Pre-K through 12th grade are invited to attend.
It will be a one-stop shop with free immunizations and free backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last.
Once your kids are ready for school, stay to enjoy performances by local high school bands, dance groups and youth organizations.