OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Education has partnered with conservative nonprofit group PragerU Kids.
Oklahoma follows Florida's recent decision to partner with PragerU Kids, which some have criticized over its educational content.
"I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. "This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American history and values that will be available to our teachers and students. We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students."
This is a developing story.