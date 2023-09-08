Many people first heard of PragerU when Florida made headlines this summer for allowing the right-winged patriotic age-appropriate videos in classrooms.
The videos are causing some controversy, like a video with Christopher Columbus discussing slavery where it said, "slavery was no big deal 500 years ago" and it'd be "better to be a slave rather than dead." The video goes on to say to not judge something that was accepted then versus now when it's not adding how horrible slavery was.
PragerU advocates said they promote conservative viewpoints and claim the truth isn't being taught in schools by "the left." On the other side, multiple organizations including Southern Poverty Law Center have criticized content from PragerU as "a dog whistle to the extreme right."
Walters said the videos are for younger students to be introduced to history lessons that are easy to understand.
There's videos for older kids, too, like a video teaching students what a feminist is, saying it's okay to be a house wife and stay-at-home mom, if it aligns with your family, or to be a working mom.
There's a man in that same video telling women to smile more, and be more positive.
Walters announced Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education's partnership with PragerU.
PragerU said in a statement, "This means many more American students will now have the opportunity to learn from PragerU's wholesome, patriotic, and age-appropriate content. While the resources are not mandatory for teachers to utilize, they provide valuable lessons that are free and available for parents to access online."
Walters said this is a tool to teach history without left-wing indoctrination, so FOX23 asked if some on the other side may perceive this as right-wing indoctrination.
"Radical leftists lose their minds," he responded. "I'd encourage parents to go watch the videos. PragerU does a great job showing stories about these figures in American history, here's some context and direct quotes from them teaching kids to think with facts and letting them come to their own conclusion."