OOLOGAH, Okla. − Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation are taking over a child abuse case in Oologah.
According to a Facebook post from OSBI, the Oologah Police Department requested assistance with the investigation after a hospital reported a possible case of child abuse.
Evidence was collected from the scene, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Cameron Gough and 26-year-old Maria Wilson. Both face felony child abuse charges.
Both have been booked into the Rogers County jail.
Officers with the Oologah Police Department, Owasso Police Department, Owasso Fire Department, Rogers County Sheriff's Office, and OSBI assisted with the investigation.