OSBI arrests Oklahoma county man on child pornography charges

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — On Wednesday, OSBI authorities and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested an Oklahoma county man on child pornography charges.
In February of 2023, a CyberTip was sent into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The tip was in regards to the the possession and distribution of child pornography and that was when OSBI Internet Against Children unit began their investigation.
Agents were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Eric David Feuerborn.
Feuerborn for was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for child sexual exploitation and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.