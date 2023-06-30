OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has found no evidence of criminal acts that would justify the removal of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.
Clardy has fallen under scrutiny after a controversial recording which captured Clardy and several other McCurtain County officials discussing hanging Black people and murdering journalists.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond worked with OSBI for the investigation. In a letter to Gov. Stitt, Drummond wrote, "while I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law.”
Clardy refused to resign from his position. Drummond said the people with the power to remove him from office is the residents of McCurtain County.
“These last several months have been extremely difficult for the residents of McCurtain County,” said the Attorney General. “Many are understandably frustrated and angry. There is, however, power at the ballot box. Voters have the ultimate say in who represents them at all levels of government.”