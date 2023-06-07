OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. − A drive-thru training event is giving people the chance to learn how to use the drug overdose reversal treatment, Narcan.
The Osage Nation Counseling Center spent Wednesday handing out boxes of Narcan to people for free.
In 2022, fentanyl and other opioid-related overdoses increased 22% from the previous year, with the number only continuing to rise into 2023. To help combat this, it is imperative that we can educate our communities and offer all forms available to us of preventative and intervention-based care.
The Osage Nation Counseling Center (ONCC) is working to educate, prepare, and equip our community members through multiple grants.
“Every second counts that’s why like I said we really want everyone to have a box of Narcan with them and know how to use it, and not be afraid to use it,” said Jennifer McGlothlin, Clinical Compliance Officer.
She has seen firsthand how opioids are impacting her community.
“Several weeks ago they had three overdoses that our officers responded to. That’s why it’s so very important for everyone to carry Narcan,” said McGlothlin.
As part of a pilot program, the center put together a drive through Narcan training post. Educating people about opioid usage and how to help in an emergency.
“We like to think not in our community, but what we’re hoping is that our community will embrace harm reduction, which is being prepared,” said McGlothlin.
That’s why Kathy Hilderbrand stopped by. She says she’d rather be in spot to help someone if she could.
“I just know there’s a lot a drug use around Barnsdall and the lake areas, I’m going to be prepared. If they’re not, I’m going to stay prepared,” said Hilderbrand.
McGlothlin wants to remind people it’s a good tool to have. You never know when you may run into someone passed out. And they weren’t overdosing, it’s still safe to give.
“Narcan will not hurt them, so if you come upon someone who is unconscious, you’re uncertain, you have Narcan, please administer it, because you may be saving a life,” said McGlothlin.
Another drive-thru training is in the works for July.