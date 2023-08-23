PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told FOX23 Dennis Rader, the Bind Torture Kill (BTK) Killer, is “one hundred percent the prime suspect” in the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Dawn Kinney.
Virden said between his conversation with BTK, going through old case files, new discoveries, and studying the writings of Rader before, during, and after his arrest, he says a “fantasy” Rader had about abducting a single woman from a laundromat is nearly identical to how Kinney’s abduction may have played out.
“He is one hundred percent the suspect because he knows stuff and has written stuff,” Virden said.
Virden said in addition to speaking with Rader about a fantasy he had about abducting a woman from a laundromat, in Rader’s book he was writing about his killings but never got to finish because he was arrested, he wrote a chapter called “bad laundry day” in which he described how he would lure a woman out of an empty laundromat into his hands where he would do things to her.
“I asked him if you would've ever gotten to do that fantasy, how would you have done it?” Virden recalled about his conversation with Rader. “And he explained to me that he would watch the laundromat until she was in there alone. He would go in there and he would go in there with a rouse and get her to his vehicle and no one would see or hear her or anything.”
Virden said after his interview with Rader, he walked out the prison believing his work was just getting started.
“I thanked him for the information,” Virden said. “I told him we'd visiting him again. Then I went out thinking like anyone would ‘Holy Moly’.”
That is when months of work got underway that lead to Tuesday’s dig at the site of Rader’s former home in Park City, Kansas.
Virden told FOX23 he and his team unearthed and recovered what are believed to be possible trophies belonging to the BTK Killer while investigating the 1976 cold case.
Back in February, Virden told FOX23 he had a multi-hour sit-down interview with Rader behind bars in last January, and since then, he and his team have made multiple trips to the Wichita, Kansas area where Rader committed his crimes.
"Some of these items are like fabric fibers, and there are other items I can't go too into detail about right now," Virden told FOX23 Wednesday. "These are similar to what he has previously referenced in past writings as 'trophies'."
The items were found under a sidewalk installed on the land Rader's home formerly sat on in Park City. The home itself was torn down in 2006, and the sidewalk was installed in 2020.
"There could have been a lot of things related to our case that were moved or destroyed as time has gone on, and it's no one's fault, they just didn't know," Virden said while being grateful he and his team were able to recover something that could help them in their current search for clues in the disappearance of Kinney.
Kinney disappeared from a laundromat that was operated by her aunt and uncle on June 23, 1976. After she disappeared, her purse, her drink, and a half-eaten donut were found left behind indicating to investigators she was possibly abducted.
Virden said records and from speaking with Rader himself, there is evidence to show Rader was working in the area installing an alarm on a bank currently under construction in Pawhuska.
However, Rader never mentioned the name Cynthia Dawn Kinney to Virden in their extensive conversation earlier this year. He just confirmed he had spent at lot of time in Osage County and other parts of northeastern Oklahoma, especially when he was laying low after a sketch artist released a drawing of "a wanted serial killer" in the Wichita area. Instead, Rader contacted national news outlet TMZ and dropped her specific name to them.
"We still have a lot of work to do, and we will likely go back to Wichita again," Virden said. "We believe we are making progress, but I don't want anyone to get false hope."
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is having to go through all of Rader's writings and previous case files as to where more evidence could possibly be.
Though Rader is a convicted serial killer, Kansas did not have the death penalty at the time he committed his known-crimes. If he is connected to the disappearance and possible death could make Kinney his first known Oklahoma victim, and he could face the death penalty for the crime down here if he is linked and convicted.
"We're not doing this for national attention," Virden said. "We want to get some answers if we can find them."
Wednesday night, Virden would show FOX23 one of the “trophies”. A pair of women’s pantyhose. He said there’s no way of knowing who it was used on, but it was still tied up and knotted, and he said it was likely the pantyhose was used to tie up one of Rader’s victims.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office has custody of the potential trophies that were found, and at some point, Virden said forensic testing will need to be done on them.
"It would have been nice if we would've found a driver's license with a victim's name on it. We would've said here's definite proof that there's this victim, but that's not what we found," he said. "We found some things, and we're going to keep looking for more."