ORU Golden Eagles head to Omaha for College World Series

TULSA, Okla. — After beating the Oregon Ducks in two out of three super regional games, the Golden Eagles are headed to Omaha for the College World Series, their first time competing in the world series in 45 years.
Athletic Director Tim Johnson said the team is super excited and grateful for all the support they've gotten this season.
"Our student athletes, they've just got a really special thing going on," Johnson said. "I'm incredibly proud of how they've represented everybody and these are the kind of Cinderella stories that really make college athletics."
The Golden Eagles were sent off Wednesday afternoon by their friends, families and supporters as they head to Omaha for the College World Series. Johnson said he could not be more proud.
"One of the biggest parts of our success has been the city of Tulsa," Johnson said.
Johnson said they have great people in Tulsa pushing ORU sports forward and encouraging the players to do their best.
"This is just the beginning for what these coaches and kids can accomplish," Johnson said. "We've been overwhelmed with our support and our request for tickets. So I think right now we have over 2000 tickets requested."
Johnson said they can't accommodate the amount of tickets requested so he's both grateful and hopeful fans can grab tickets in Omaha and the stadium can be filled with Golden Eagle supporters.
ORU plays against TCU on Friday, June 16 at 1 p.m.