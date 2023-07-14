Openings for the first Oak Grove volunteer fire academy in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. -- Oak Grove Fire, in Catoosa, is holding its first volunteer fire academy.
For anyone who has always wanted to be a part of the fire service and still be able to work a full-time job, Oak Grove Fire is inviting them to attend an open application day on Aug. 2 at Station 1, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
The perks of being a volunteer fire are, the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension Tax Credit, department longevity gifts and on-the-job training.
All volunteers must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver's license.
