TULSA, Okla. — Oologah sixth graders got the experience of a lifetime when they met a country music artist at his homecoming last weekend.
Oologah's own Zach Bryan gifted an entire Oologah-Talala Public Schools sixth grade class with tickets for his concert at the BOK Center on Saturday.
The district posted on social media that Mrs. Swant's homeroom class was treated like royalty with box seats, snacks and drinks. They also got a private meet-and-greet with Bryan and the band's drummer, Steve Clark, a former Oologah Upper Elementary teacher.
The district thanked Bryan's father, Dewayne Bryan, for working to make the night unforgettable for the students.
Bryan sold out the BOK Center Friday and Saturday night, with more than 37 thousand people estimated to have attended each show.