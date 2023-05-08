Anthony Kimbrough

TULSA, Okla. − A man sentenced to life without parole for killing rookie Tulsa Police Officer Constantine "Gus" Spanos during a traffic stop in 1993 is getting a new hearing on his case next month.

In a letter to FOX23 News, Anthony Kimbrough said he believes the new proceedings he's been granted in Tulsa County District Court will show he is innocent.
 
"For the last 30 years, I have proclaimed my [innocence] in the shooting death of Tulsa Police Officer Gus Spanos," Kimbrough wrote to FOX23.
 
In new court filings, Kimbrough states if his DNA is allowed to be collected and compared to evidence still in Tulsa Police custody, it could prove he did not fire the shot that killed Spanos.
 
In his letter to FOX23, Kimbrough said DNA testing will set him free.
 
Spanos was shot in the early morning hours of April 22, 1993 during a traffic stop near 58th Street North and North Cincinnati. After he was shot, he was left to die on the side of the road and was later found with a gunshot wound to the head by another officer. He died a day later at a Tulsa hospital.
 
Spanos was a University of Tulsa football standout, and he had just joined the force when he was killed. He is permanently remembered at the Tulsa Police Officer's Memorial in north Tulsa.
 
Kimbrough fled to California after the shooting and after weeks of hiding out was eventually found and brought back to Oklahoma for trial. Prosecutors said Kimbrough was a drug trafficker who regularly brought drugs back and forth between Tulsa and California.
 
Kimbrough was found guilty of Spano's murder, but the jury fell short of the votes needed to sentence him to death.
 
According to court documents, Kimbrough says between fingerprints being mixed up and no sufficient DNA evidence, his conviction should be questioned, and he is asking for post-conviction relief.
 
Court documents state Kimbrough claims he was unarmed the night of the shooting when he was pulled over, and while pulled over, an unidentified man in a gray car randomly walked over to Spanos while he was talking to Kimbrough and drove away.
 
Judge Dawn Moody is allowing Kimbrough and his newly appointed attorney to make their case for post-conviction relief next month based off the DNA arguments.
 
But the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office made it clear their position in new court filings that Kimbrough is guilty, and he has been searching for loopholes and excuses for years, including claiming tribal heritage when the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling came down.
 
In their own court documents filed in response to Kimbrough's request, the DA's Office states Kimbrough is on a fishing mission and does not specifically state which specific piece of evidence needs to be tested for new DNA evidence.
 
They also stated they stood by the way the prosecuted the case, stand by the other evidence used to convict Kimbrough, and they said Kimbrough was using unfounded legal theories to try to get himself out of jail.
 
"In this matter, no additional DNA testing can result in favorable results that would somehow create a reasonable probability that Petitioner would not have been convicted," documents state.
 
They went on to state in the same documents that an eyewitness saw Kimbrough fire the shot at Spanos, and two others said Kimbrough told them he "shot a cop" after the incident.
 
A hearing is set for late June on the Kimbrough filings and requests.

