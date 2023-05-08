TULSA, Okla. − A man sentenced to life without parole for killing rookie Tulsa Police Officer Constantine "Gus" Spanos during a traffic stop in 1993 is getting a new hearing on his case next month.
ONLY ON FOX23: Tulsa cop killer seeks to overturn conviction, writes letter to FOX23
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Bixby Police Department (BPD) is looking for two students who were last seen Monday at the 9th Grade Center. BPD posted pictures of 15-year-old Samuel Wright and 14-year-old Emma Newton just a… Read MoreTwo students missing from Bixby 9th Grade Center
May is peak severe weather season in Oklahoma, but a missing ingredient for severe storms will limit storm threats this week. Read MoreSummer weather pattern this week limits severe storm threats
Grabow opened what is now called Safenet Services in 1990. The facility serves domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Mayes and Rogers counties. Safenet has helped more than 4,000 O… Read MoreWoman behind Safenet honored with Rogers County holiday
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says they got a burglary call around 3:30 a.m. at a medical marijuana dispensary near 11th and Highway 169 after an alarm was triggered. Read MoreTulsa burglary suspect found hiding under trash pile
A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) for a 82-year-old last seen in Okmulgee County. Read MoreSilver Alert issued for 82-year-old last seen in Okmulgee County
Kavin Ross, the chairman of the 1921 Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee and Tulsa Race Massacre descendant, has died. Read MoreKavin Ross, chairman of 1921 Graves Investigation Oversight Committee, dies
"I think in the short-term, and for most average citizens, the thing they need to be more concerned about is human criminals that use AI. Humans are going to use whatever technology is available." Read MoreFOX23 Investigates: The Future of Artificial Intelligence
Thorpe says the county is designating an officer to respond to drug-related crime scenes to determine if that person can get treatment rather than be sent to jail. Read MoreWagoner County DA declares May 9 as Fentanyl Awareness Day
A man sentenced to life without parole for killing rookie Tulsa Police Officer Constantine "Gus" Spanos during a traffic stop in 1993 is getting a new hearing on his case next month. Read MoreONLY ON FOX23: Tulsa cop killer seeks to overturn conviction, writes letter to FOX23
A visual communications student at Northeast Tech won the National Digital Media Production competition for the Business Professionals of America (BPA). Read MoreNortheast Tech student wins National Digital Media Production competition
FOX23 talked to the owner of Andolini's Pizzeria about his stop in Washington, D.C., as the Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year 🍕 Read MoreVideo: FOX23 sits down with Andolini's owner after visit to White House
The Tulsa Fire Department released new details about an off-duty firefighter who rescued a man from a burning apartment building. Read MoreOff-duty firefighter describes how he pulled man from burning building
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Victim in soliciting case says McFadden texted her night before 7 bodies were found
-
Federal authorities seize more than $3 million worth of products containing kratom
-
7 bodies found near Henryetta
-
Little House on the Prairie actress stops by Pawhuska library
-
Sand Springs community mourning death of high school alum