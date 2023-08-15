A Green Country family is heartbroken after the man who killed their son more than two years ago took a plea deal that could let him out of prison in ten years or less.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. − The parents, friends, and family of Braeden Collins left the Federal courthouse in Muskogee Tuesday morning a mixture of heartbroken and upset after the killer in the case took a plea deal that could get him out of prison in less than ten years.

Family leaves court heartbroken after killer takes plea deal
Just a little more than two years after the remains of Collins were found in a burned out car just outside of Tahlequah in rural Cherokee County, Kiah John Pritchett, 38, the primary suspect in the case pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country and being a Previously Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
 
Both charges carry with it a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but according to the agreement read aloud by the judge, it is believed Pritchett pleaded guilty so he could be sentenced for both charges concurrently and get out of prison in less than ten years time.
 
"There was a struggle over the gun, and I shot B.C.," Pritchett said about the events that lead up to Collins death.
 
Pritchett said he picked up Collins off the side of the road after Collins was experiencing car trouble and needed a ride.
 
"He disagreed with the route I was taking," Pritchett told the judge about what started the alleged fight in the car.
 
Prtichett said Collins freaked out when he saw Pritchett's gun, the two he said fought over the gun, and after he wrestled the gun away from Collins, Pritchett said he shot Collins "in self defense".
 
"I realize that self-defense could be hard to prove," Pritchett told the judge about why he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
 
Collins family and friends packed the courtroom in support of his parents Jenny Bump and Jonathan Collins.
 
"B.C. is my son Braeden Collins, and you killed him," Bump said on the witness stand during victim statement time. Pritchett, prosecutors, and the defense referred to Collins by his initials through the entire procedure, including when Pritchett was offering up his admission of guilt.
 
Bump and others were clearly upset no one was referring to the victim by his name.
 
Bump pleaded on the stand for the plea deal to be thrown out saying the autopsy shows her son was shot in the back of the head opposite the side Pritchett confessed to shooting Collins during his admission of guilt. She also said there was no accountability for her son's body being burned after he was killed.
 
"I was at least expecting murder in the second degree," Bump told FOX23 News afterwards.
 
The judge told Bump she would need to get on the stand again during sentencing before another judge to make her case for the plea deal to be thrown out.
 
"I'll be ready next time to lay it all out for them," Bump said about the next court hearing.
 
Jonathan Collins, Braeden's father, said he will also insist he have his say at the sentencing hearing. He was allowed to accompany Bump up to the stand as she pleaded for the deal to be thrown out.
 
"We would've gotten a better deal if this was handled by the state," Collins told FOX23. "Because of McGirt, we were just something extra they had to deal with and get over and done with."
 
Collins, Bump, and a more than a dozen people wore shirts in court that said Since When Is Murder Involuntary?
 
"It's been two years, and this has gone on long enough for them," Collins said. "They just want to get it over and done with, and this is how they're going to do it."
 
Collins said Pritchett would've never encountered his son let alone killed him if the McGirt decision wouldn't have released him from state custody in the first place.
 
"They're ignoring the fact that we had to have a funeral with a half-empty urn, that's how little was left of him," Collins said about his son's badly burned body. "They just want to be done with us and get this over with. They were given this case, and they had to do something with it."
 
State and local law enforcement initially investigated Collins disappearance and then death, but when the suspect was discovered to be Pritchett, it was handed over to Federal law enforcement for processing under the McGirt decision's requirements.
 
The judge said the sentencing judge is not obligated to abide by the terms of the plea deal when it comes to concurrent sentencing, but they could also not go above the maximum allowable sentence for the crimes Pritchett pleaded guilty to. Collins' family believes Pritchett could be out in eight years or less.
 
FOX23 News reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office about the plea agreement back in July, and we were told there would be no comment on the case while it is in progress. There may be comment after all proceedings are completed.
 
Bump and Collins were told to prepare to take the stand one more time for a victim impact statement during a sentencing hearing that will likely happen in early 2024.
 
"We've been living in hell for more than two years," Collins said. "This is never going to truly be over for us."

