One in critical condition after car crash in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — One person is in critical condition after a roll over crash in Owasso near E 76 street N and highway 169 , according to the Owasso Police Department (OPD).
On Friday, around 2:30 p.m. OPD responded to a crash involving two vehicles.
According to OPD, a vehicle ran a stop sign at 119 E Ave. and collided with the other vehicle.
One sustained little to no injuries while the other is in critical condition, according to OPD.
Eastbound traffic on 76 is currently down to one lane, according to OPD.