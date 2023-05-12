One in critical condition after car crash in Owasso

Tulsa, OK (74129)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.