HOMMINY, Okla. — The inmate involved in the May 19 stabbing at a correctional facility in Hominy has died according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODC).
The Dick Conner Correctional Center (DCCC) is allowing structured movement of the inmates but will continue to remain on lockdown and have no visitation hours until further notice, according to ODC.
"During structured movement, correctional officers move small groups of inmates from their pods or cells to allow the use of prison telephones, attend programs, provide outdoor recreation time and access to dining halls and canteens. These inmates will also have daily, structured access to showers," said an ODC press release.
All other ODC facilities will return to their normal schedule this weekend.