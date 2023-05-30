Oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre releases memoir
TULSA, Okla. — The oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre released her memoir Tuesday afternoon.
 
At 109 years old, Mother Viola Ford Fletcher is staying busy with the newest release of her book, "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."
 
Her grandson, Ike Howard, said it is not just about the massacre.
 
"It's about Viola Ford Fletcher. Her thoughts about different things and different things that happened to our family and generation trauma as a result of the massacre," said Howard.
 
He said it took her 109 years to write the memoir because decades ago, people told survivors if they talk about the massacre, they would kill them and their families.
 
"So she thought, in her mind, she was protecting me by not talking about it. She didn't want anything to do with it, period. She would deny it," he said.
 
Howard said his grandmother is at peace with telling her story and hopes this book will help justice prevail.
 
"We're not our ancestors. I wish someone would cross the tracks with sticks and bats and guns. You'll see a different result because we're not having that. That won't happen in 2023, but in her (Mother Fletcher) mind and his (Uncle Red) mind it could. She knows more people that know the story will be accountable so she wants accountability and justice," Howard said.
 
With Critical Race Theory and book banks, Howard is encouraging everyone to read the book, make Tik Toks, post videos and tell everyone about the book.
 
You can purchase the book on Amazon or at Fulton Street Books.

