OKMULGEE, Okla. — Some residents in Okmulgee are being asked to conserve water.
Okmulgee Rural Water 2 issued a mandatory water rationing notice for all customers who have water and are not on the Beggs purchase side.
The district said, since Memorial Day weekend, there has not been enough pressure from the Okmulgee feed to keep up volume in the main water tower. Rationing will continue until they can build the tower's volume back. Those on the Beggs tower are not affected.
In addition, the district asked residents to stop outdoor watering and pool filling.
Free showers are available at the Tulsa RV Ranch north of Preston during business hours and by request after hours. Please call or text 918-759-7069 and leave a message for this specific request and someone will provide you with further instructions.
There is an outdoor water spigot at the Preston Water Office for customers, located by the potable water Buffalo tank by the chain link fence, north of the water office. The water from the faucet is drinkable.
There is not an estimated time for when water will be at full capacity.