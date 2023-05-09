MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee County man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for what authorities called a "brutal murder".
The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma said 28-year-old Neil Shai Cameron Lewis was sentenced to 223 months in prison for second-degree murder in Indian Country.
The attorney's office said an investigation revealed Lewis beat the victim to death with a television and a coat rack after a night of drinking at the victim's apartment.
Police discovered the victim lying on the floor of his apartment and Lewis covered in the victim's blood.
Lewis was prosecuted in federal court because he's a member of federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation.
Lewis pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge in September 2021.