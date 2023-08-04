Oklahoma's 2023 tax-free weekend began Friday at midnight.
The first tax-free weekend took place in 2007, and it always takes place during the first weekend of August.
It applies to clothes and shoes, but not actual school supplies like paper and pencils. Your total must also be under $100.
FOX23 spoke with one parent who was getting ready for the new school year.
"I look forward to it every year," said Alicia McLain. "It's always an opportunity to save a few bucks."
But not everyone supports the tax-free weekend. The Oklahoma Municipal League put out this statement:
"Oklahoma is the only state in the nation where municipalities are funded solely through sales tax dollars. OML has a long-standing policy of opposing any legislation that will preempt a municipality's ability to collect sales tax."
There is currently a bi-partisan effort in the Oklahoma Legislature to add school supplies to the tax-exempt list for tax-free weekend.
Sen. Blake Stephens, a former educator, is working on that bill.
"We can come to the table and look at this. If it doesn't make sense and I'm not seeing why it doesn't make sense, I'm obviously all ears because I don't want to put any kind of burden on our taxpayers, that's not already theirs," said Sen. Stephens.
Tax-free shopping ends Sunday at midnight and includes brick-and-mortar stores and online shops as well. You can learn more at the Oklahoma Tax Commission website.