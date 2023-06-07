TULSA, Okla. — A local World War II veteran recalled his experience on D-Day nearly 80 years ago.
Tuesday marked 79 years since U.S. troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, as soldiers fought to free France from Nazi forces.
Veteran Bill Parker, 98, was one of the first to fight on Omaha Beach. FOX23 spoke to Parker at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Tuesday about what he remembered about that day.
"I had to get in first, and they put me out in front of the boat," said Parker. "I went across the beach with a machine gun hitting about where your feet would be in front of me. He never did raise it high enough to hit me."
Last year, Parker traveled back to Omaha Beach. He said seeing the change in scenery made the nightmares of his time fighting go away.
"I stood there and looked at that beach, I don't know for how long and they let me. Nobody bothered me, just let me stand there and I cried," he said.
A FOX23 viewer shared photos of Parker on Tuesday holding her baby, Jack. She said Parker said to the baby, "You're too young to understand this, but you're the reason I fought this war."
Parker will be back at the museum, near East 36th Street North and North Sheridan Road, Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to sign copies of his memoir.