Oklahoma Turnpike Authority given green light to move forward with Access Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY − After several legal setbacks, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has been given the green light to move forward with the Access Oklahoma plan.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority can seek out bonds to build roads. On Monday, Oklahoma's Council on Bond Oversight, a committee that state agencies have to get permission from to seek bonds, gave OTA permission to enter the bond market and fund Access Oklahoma.
The Access Oklahoma project is still contingent on the group Pike Off OTA's appeal to the Supreme Court to hear the case.
"We're kind of in a holding pattern at this point. We're not giving up the fight. But we don't know what we're going to do next. I'm frankly—I'm aghast at the outcomes of the Supreme Court and the Council on Bond Oversight," said Randy Carter with Pike Off OTA.
Most of the controversy stemming from Access Oklahoma has been around three proposed turnpikes near Norman and Moore.
In Green Country, it would build the final leg of the Gilcrease Expressway between LL Tisdale Parkway and Highway 412, as a turnpike.
A two-lane service road has already been built in the area and has been free to use for about a decade.
FOX23 asked the OTA if they will commit to keeping that road free once their portion of the road is built through Access Oklahoma. OTA has yet to respond.