The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against a group opposing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) construction of new turnpikes on Tuesday.
In 2022, the OTA announced ACCESS Oklahoma, a set of proposed new turnpikes and other projects to improve current turnpikes. Pike Off OTA challenged the OTA's authority to build three proposed turnpikes.
Three proposed turnpikes:
- Tri-City Connector, running around the west side of the Will Rogers World Airport to Interstate 44
- East-West Connector, connecting the H.E. Bailey Turnpike to Indian Hills Road, then to the Kickapoo Turnpike and completing the Oklahoma City Outer Loop
- South Extension, running from Interstate 35 west of Slaughterville and north of Purcell, through Norman, connecting with the East-West Connector
On May 2, Pike Off OTA filed a petition in district court claiming OTA lacked authorization to build the South Extension, and exceeded its authorization to the build the Oklahoma City Outer Loop by seeking an additional bond measure.
Pike Off OTA also said even if legally authorized, the OTA's attempt to build the turnpikes violates Oklahomans' legal and due process rights.
A district court granted OTA's motion to dismiss the case and Pike Off OTA appealed. The case was then sent to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, where they upheld the decision.