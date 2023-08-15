Oklahoma Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors

TULSA, Okla. − The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors.
The decision comes weeks after a Tulsa County judge dismissed a lawsuit that would have allowed restitution for the latest three known, living survivors of the massacre.
"This is a fight for righteous justice and redress. It's not about anything other than advancing this case according to the law as it is written," Mr. Solomon-Simmons stated. "Our Supreme Court should fulfill its constitutional duty by examining the law and promptly overturning Judge Caroline Wall's erroneous decision to dismiss our case. They should remand it back to the district courts to enable us to proceed with discovery."
A date has not yet been announced.