Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin has accepted a challenge to an MMA-style fight with the Teamsters CEO.
Senator Mullin accepted the challenge after Sean O'Brien said, "you know where to find me. Anyplace, anytime cowboy."
O'Brien also called Mullin "a clown & fraud."
An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. pic.twitter.com/9WpvuTpDlG— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 26, 2023
The Twitter exchange comes months after Senator Mullin and O'Brien argued during a hearing in Washington. Senator Mullin has suggested that the fight take place in Tulsa on September 30. The funds will go towards, "a great cause," but that cause was not shared.
O'Brien has yet to respond.