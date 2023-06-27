TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma nonprofit is giving away food Tuesday after high winds ripped through Green Country last week.
Food on the Move will host a storm recovery community food and resource festival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center at 322 N Greenwood Ave.
The nonprofit said it's hoping to replenish resources lost after the storm on June 18. At one point, more than 200,000 people across Green Country were without power.
The first 500 families at the festival will receive 10 pounds of meat, dairy products, fresh produce, meals from local food trucks and a variety of resources from local community partners.
The festival is open to the public and guests are invited to "Pay-As-You-Can".