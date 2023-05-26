OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State House and Senate voted to override the governor's veto on a bill that would allow students to wear tribal regalia to their graduations.
Senate Bill 429 requires schools to allow students to wear tribal regalia, like eagle feathers, at graduation ceremonies.
Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed the bill earlier in May. With the vote to override his veto, the bill will become law in November.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton thanked the legislature for the move.
"This measure should not have been controversial. It has no costs for schools and expands students' rights to honor their heritage," said Batton in a statement. "We look forward to seeing members of our Tribe and others honor their heritage at important moments in their lives."