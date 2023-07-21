Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to plane crash in Chouteau

TULSA, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a plane crash off Highway 412 on South 431 Road.
Everyone on the plane survived and only suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according OHP.
TULSA, Okla. -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a plane crash off Highway 412 on South 431 Road.
Everyone on the plane survived and only suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according OHP.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is warning about scammers pretending to be Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW). Read MoreTPD warns about scammers pretending to be Tulsa Animal Welfare
A candlelight vigil will be held tonight in the neighborhood where authorities say a woman killed her three children and then herself. Read MoreCandlelight vigil to be held after Verdigris murder-suicide
Teenagers dressed head to toe in firefighter gear filled the room for the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD)’s annual Fire Camp. Read MoreTeens learn what being a firefighter is all about at annual TFD camp
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever. Then July 4 b… Read MoreSick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-… Read MoreCupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
An NFL player is back in Oklahoma, giving back to kids in his community. Read MoreNFL Cornerback give back to his hometown, hosts youth football camp
The Tulsa Botanic Garden celebrated a ribbon cutting, announcing the opening of its two new gardens, the Bumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool and Stanford Family Liberty Garden. Read MoreTulsa Botanic Garden celebrates grand opening of 2 new attractions
A company that develops music venues has announced not one, but two amphitheaters in the works to open in Oklahoma. Read MoreMusic venue company opening 2 amphitheaters in Oklahoma
The motorcyclist was reportedly not wearing a helmet and passed away at the scene of the wreck. Read MoreVehicle collision in east Tulsa leaves motorcyclist dead
Everyone on the plane survived and only suffered minor injuries. Read MoreOklahoma Highway Patrol responded to plane crash in Chouteau
If you happen to come across a dead butterfly or moth, the United States Geological Survey wants it. Seriously. Read MoreUSGS scientists ask Oklahomans to share dead moths, butterflies
Elected officials addressed the public Friday after calls for a school board member to resign months after giving a prayer at an East Central graduation. E'lena Ashley is the school board memb… Read MoreElected officials discuss religion in school after prayer at East Central graduation
Currently in Tulsa