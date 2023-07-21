Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to plane crash in Chouteau

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a plane crash off Highway 412 on South 431 Road. 

PHOTO CREDIT: Chigger Brown 

Everyone on the plane survived and only suffered minor injuries. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according OHP. 

