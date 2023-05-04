More than half a million of the poorest Americans would be left without health insurance under legislation passed by House Republicans that would require people to work in exchange for health care coverage through Medicaid. The bill is unlikely to become law, though, with Democrats strongly opposing the idea. It’s one of dozens of provisions tucked into a GOP bill that would an increase the debt limit but curb government spending. Democrats say work requirements won’t incentivize people to get a job and will drive up the number of uninsured in the country.