TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) began the process of dis-enrolling people from SoonerCare.
FOX23 spoke with the deputy chief of staff at OHCA Christina Foss on the process of dis-enrolling members.
"This process of dis-enrolling members is strictly for members who are ineligible because they are over the income limits for Medicaid," said Foss.
Foss said they have developed a risk based approach to dis-enrolling members over nine months.
"The first group looking at people with highest income ..they might already have…starting with," said Foss.
The second group to be disenrolled will be those are above the income threshold, those who do not have children under the age of five on SoonerCare, and no claims and no other medical coverage on file.
The Tulsa City-County Health Department is providing those who may be impacted in Green Country with help in determining if they're still eligible.
"We're running through the application…when some people have changed jobs, the information …we go over every detail," said Foss.
"For those without health insurance…can also offer some additional guidance on resources," said Foss.
"We would ask are you interested…to talk about market place insurance," said Foss.
FOX23 learned that of everyone impacted by this change in the state of Oklahoma, about 149,000 thousand, or about 55 percent, fall into the children or caregiver category.