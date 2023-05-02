OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would have allowed high school and college students in the state to wear tribal symbols and regalia.
Stitt vetoed Senate Bill 429 Monday, which would have allowed items, like ceremonial eagle feathers, to be worn on graduation caps or during other school functions.
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said in a statement the bill is not controversial.
“It allows the students to honor their native culture and traditions. In fact, only one member of the Legislature voted against it,” Batton said. "This is a popular, common-sense measure with no costs for the state or schools. We hope the House and the Senate will quickly override the veto to provide more freedom for Oklahoma students who want to honor their heritage.”
Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement Tuesday on the veto as well saying in part, "he's chosen more division and insults to his Native American constituents."