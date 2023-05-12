An Oklahoma fisherman reeled in a record-breaking bighead carp at Grand Lake.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said Bryan Baker with Spoonbill Wreckers caught the massive carp. It broke a state record weighing in at 118 pounds and three ounces.
The fish is an invasive species and disrupts the natural ecosystem.
ODWC said bighead carp eat large amounts of zooplankton, aquatic insect larvae and adults. This makes them a direct competitor tor native species like paddlefish and bigmouth buffalo, as well as all larval and juvenile fishes and native mussels.
If you catch this invasive species do not return it, and report any caught bighead carp to 918-683-1031 or 918-200-4815.